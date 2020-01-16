Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has surged against US dollar. The reason for the upward rally of the Indian rupee is the easing tension between China and US.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee has opened at 70.80 and then rallied up and reached at 70.75 against the US dollar gaining by 7 paise. The Indian rupee has ended trading on Wednesday at 70.82 against the US dollar.

The ‘Dollar Index’, which measures the strength of the US currency against a basket of six currencies has slipped down by 0.02% to 97.20.