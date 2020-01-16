“I think people like Anurag Kashyap should just shut their mouth”: Malayalam filmmaker Priyadarshan reacts to anti-CAA protests

Award winning filmmaker Priyadarshan has come down heavily on film celebrities who oppose Citizenship Amendment Act. In an interview given he said that Bollywood filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap are protesting just to hit headlines.

“What does he get by making it a habit to lash out at the Prime Minister? He has one of the world’s most powerful medium to change the country’s mindset. Instead of expressing his criticism through the cinema of what he sees as the wrongdoings of the Governments, he uses social media to get noticed. And the cinema he makes, many think they are realistic. But according to me, they are nothing but excuses for sex and violence,” said Priyadarshan.

“Use the cinema to express what you want to. Make films that will reflect the country’s political reality. Do not jump into the prevalent practice of criticizing Narendra Modi and Amit Shah just to get written about. It’s sad, but all one has to do to hit the headlines is to hit out at these two,” said Priyadarshan.

“I think people like Anurag Kashyap should just shut their mouth. Of course, it is everyone’s fundamental right to protest. But just lashing out at PM Modi and Amit Shah is not constructive criticism but a misuse of the freedom of expression that democracy offers us”, added the Malayalam filmmaker.

The veteran director also criticized Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit. “What have film people got to do with political issues? Do they even understand the nitty-gritty? How much did Deepika Padukone study the situation at JNU before visiting ?”, Priyadarshan asked.