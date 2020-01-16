Indonesian Masters: World Champion P.V.Sindhu bows out

In Shuttle badminton, India’s ace player World Champion P.V.Sindhu suffered a defeat in the quarterfinals of womenn’s singles event in the Indonesia masters tournament at Jakarta. The world number 14 ranked Sayaka Takahashi of Japan defeated world number 6 ranked Sindhu by 21-16,16-21,19-21.

Sayaka Takahashi earlier defeated Olympics bronze medalist Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal in the second round to reach at the quarterfinals.

All other Indian players Saina Nehwal, Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth and Sourabh Varma has crashed out of the tournament earlier.