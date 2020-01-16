Major terror strike on Republic Day averted: Police arrested Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists

The Jammu and Kashmir police has on Thursday arrested five top militants belonging to the banned Islamist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed. The Pakistan supported militants were planning to conduct a major terror attack on Republic Day.

The police has also seized arms and ammunition from them.

In a major success the Srinagar Police busts Jaish Module.

In a major success the Srinagar Police busts Jaish Module.

Two grenade blasts in Hazratbal area worked out. Major attack averted ahead of Republic Day.Five terror operatives arrested.Huge Expolsive material recovered.

The arrested militants were identified as Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh of Sadarbal Hazratbal, Umar Hameed Sheikh of Asaar Colony Hazratbal, Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla alias Imran of Asaar Colony Hazratbal, Sahil Farooq Gojri of Ellahibagh Soura and Naseer Ahmed Mir of Sadarbal Hazratbal.

The arrested militants confessed that they had earlier carried out two grenade attacks on security forces.