Nehru in RSS Outfit? What’s the Truth Behind these Pictures? Check this Out

A black and white picture of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, in which he is wearing a uniform that bears a close resemblance to the uniform of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been doing rounds on social media for a while. In the photo, where Nehru is seen along with four other volunteers, they are all wearing shorts and a cap. The colour of the outfit is not discernible since it is a black and white snap.

WOKE NEHRU FOUNDED RSS pic.twitter.com/AXM3dHfP0X — Akshay (@SunoBawal) January 13, 2020

Many social media users, while sharing the pic, opined that Nehri has been a volunteer of RSS and that he had participated in RSS Shakhas.

The fact is, these pictures are Pandit Nehru attending a session of the Seva Dal in the year 1939 in Naini, Uttar Pradesh. This has no connection with RSS. Seva Dal is the grass-root organisation of Congress, which stood against British rule. However, the uniform of Seva Dal looks very similar to that of RSS’, which created the confusion.

In 1924,Seva Dal was established as the Hindustan Seva Mandal under Pt Nehru.https://t.co/jwoKNy941r pic.twitter.com/RdFgPVLsQX — Congress (@INCIndia) May 4, 2016

One can tell the difference in uniform by looking at the colour of the cap though. RSS, ever since its inception, has always used black coloured cap and not white. So evidently, Nehru was not attending an RSS Shakha.