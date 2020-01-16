Newly wed Imam gets a double-jolter,’His wife turned out to be a man’

A newlywed Imam or Muslim cleric got a double impact when it turned out that his wife was actually a man, and before coming in terms with reality he got the second shocker- he got suspended from his post.

Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba, 27, found out the truth when his ‘wife’ was caught stealing a neighbor’s TV set in Kayunga and was searched by the police. The search operation briefed the ‘pretty wife’ was actually a man. The imposter later admitted that he pretended to be a woman, so he could marry the imam and steal his money, local media reported.