“Our Prime Minister and Home Minister have a vision for India”: Ratan Tata praises union government

Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group has came praising the union government. The veteran industrialist said that the Prime Minister, Home Minister and other cabinet members have a clear vision about the country.

“Our Prime Minister, Home Minister and other members of the government have a vision for India. One can only be proud of what we have and support the government that is as visionary as this government has been”, said Ratan Tata.

Ratan Tata was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Indian Institute of Skills in Gandhinagar in Gujarat. The Tata group in collaboration with government is building IIS.