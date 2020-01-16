Pakistan again fails to raise Kashmir issue in UNSC

India on Wednesday slammed Pakistan for again trying to raise the Kashmir issue in the UN Security Council where it failed yet again to find any support, with New Delhi asserting that Islamabad needs to focus on the hard tasks it has to address in order to ensure normal relations with India.

China, Pakistan’s ‘all-weather ally’, stood alone in the Pakistani corner to get the Security Council to focus on the Kashmir issue.

The attempt failed as other member countries felt Kashmir is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan.

Earlier on Wednesday, China made the fresh pitch to raise the Kashmir issue under ‘other matters’ during closed consultations in the Security Council Consultations Room.

India’s Permenent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin said: ‘We once again saw an effort made by one member state of the UN, fail in plain view of all others’.

‘We are happy that neither alarmist scenario painted by the representatives of Pakistan nor any of the baseless allegations made repeatedly by representatives of Pakistan in the UN fora were found to be credible today,’ Akbaruddin said.

‘We are glad that the effort was viewed as a distraction and it was pointed by many friends that bilateral mechanisms are available to raise and address issues that Pakistan may have in its ties with India,’ he said.