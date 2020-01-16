Parasite to be released in India on January 31

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite, which has been nominated for six Oscars including the best picture and best director, is all set to release in India on January 31.

The movie, a dark class satire, emerged as a global sensation since its Palme D’Or win at the Cannes Film Festival last May.

Bong, best known for his films Memories of Murder, Snowpiercer, The Host, Mother and Okja, has also co-written the film with Han Jin Won and the duo is also nominated in the best original screenplay category at Oscars.

The director shot most of the film on a meticulously erected set that served as the upper class Park House in the movie.

Parasite has been on a winning streak ahead of the Oscars, collecting trophies at the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globes.

It is the also the first South Korean film to get nominated for Best Film and Best Director at the upcoming 92nd Academy Awards, scheduled to take place on February 9.

The film is being released in India by Ashwani Sharma of Impact Films, a leading distributor of foreign language movies in the Indian sub-continent.