Parliament canteen to go fully vegetarian

The Parliament canteen will become fully vegetarian soon. The non-vegetarian dishes will be withdrawn from the menu soon. The Indian Railways will no longer be the caterers to the Parliament canteen.

The decision came as questions about the quality of food and the price was raised by MPs. Some another competent caterer will serve the food. national media reported that Indian Railway will be replaced by Bikanerwala or Haldiram. Both the caterers serve only vegetarian food. The caterer will be decided by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The annual food expense of Parliament is Rs 17 crore. This amount could be saved if the Parliament opts to have a new caterer.The new caterer chosen will be asked to serve food on a ‘no profit-no loss’ basis. Apart from MPs, the canteen is also accessed by Parliament staffers, security personnel, media and other visitors.