Person who shared video of missile hitting Ukranian plane arrested in Iran

Jan 16, 2020, 05:21 pm IST
A person who posted a video online of a missile striking a Ukrainian airliner in Iran last week has been arrested by the elite Revolutionary Guards, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Revolutionary Guards aerospace commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh acknowledged a missile operator had mistaken the plane for a cruise missile and opened fire.It is believed the person being detained will face charges related to national security.

