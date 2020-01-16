Person who shared video of missile hitting Ukranian plane arrested in Iran

A person who posted a video online of a missile striking a Ukrainian airliner in Iran last week has been arrested by the elite Revolutionary Guards, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Tuesday.
On Saturday, Revolutionary Guards aerospace commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh acknowledged a missile operator had mistaken the plane for a cruise missile and opened fire.It is believed the person being detained will face charges related to national security.
Iran's military says it "unintentionally" shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet. 176 died following the crash of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 – BBC #UkranianPlaneCrash pic.twitter.com/Grhu0z02Ad
— Sri Lanka Tweet ?? (@SriLankaTweet) January 11, 2020
