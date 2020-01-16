‘Positive attitude, all that’s needed to save humanity!’,Residents tranform a barren land to house the homeless

When the rising housing expenses and rents are hard-hitting lower and mid-income communities the world over, a group of women from Oakland, US are proving that the right attitude is all it takes to make the world a better place.

The women, residents of Oakland worked together to make good use of barren land near to their living.

The land “37MLK” was just a vacant lot of overgrown weeds squared away by tattered chain link fencing in the northwest part of Oakland town. Now, this land is transformed into a sanctuary for the homeless. The idea came to the mind of a woman who used to see homeless women spending cold nights on the streets. There’s a solar shower, a garden that grows food and flowers, a communal kitchen and dining table, camping toilets and a pump-operated sink, all of which are maintained and kept clean by the campers in the community—mostly homeless black women.

Now the useless land is turned into a happy community with the women feeling protected by walkways lit by solar-powered lights and picket fences. They have started raising chickens which in turn give them eggs and keep-off rodents and other pests.