The Russian winters are famously known for snow-clad streets and fireside dinners during the Christmas season. But this time the Russians had to use artificial snowflakes to bring the festive mood. The Russian climate is drastically changing with a record cold Summer this year.

Alexei Zhuravlyov, a member of Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma blames the US for using a sort of ‘Climate weapon’ to alter global climate only to favor the US.“I’m convinced these are not random changes in the climate,” said Alexei Zhuravlyov in an interview with the Govorit Moskva radio station Tuesday.

“If [Russia’s permafrost] melts now, it will be a disaster. … The Americans know this and they’re testing this weapon,” the leader of the nationalist Rodina party said, alleging that the U.S. tests are in violation of international bans.

It must be noted that the Russians were the least affected by global climate changes by far. But this year the plot changed with the wild Siberian forests gripped in wildfires together with Siberian weather alterations.