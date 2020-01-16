Serena Williams donates all her price money to Australian wild fire victims

It was a hard-earned win for Serena Williams who hadn’t win a major tournament for three years. But that doesn’t stop her from reaching out to the Australian bushfire victims who had lost everything they garnered for a lifetime.

Upon winning the ASB Classic Match against American tennis player Jessica Pegula in Auckland, New Zealand she announced all the prize money will go to Australian bushfire victims. The victory, which is her first championship title since the birth of her daughter Olympia in 2017,came with a $43,000 prize(30,47,217 Rupees)—all of which she will be donating to Australian organizations fighting the bushfires across the southern provinces.

“I’ve been playing Australia for over 20 years and it’s been really hard for me to watch all the news and everything that’s been happening in Australia with all the fires,” Williams told reporters. “So I decided that I would donate all my prize money for a great cause.”

The 38-year-old athlete will now reportedly be headed to the Australia Open where she has previously won 7 of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles.