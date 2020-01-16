Tennis star ‘Genie’ Bouchard’s latest photoshoot : See Pics

Eugenie Bouchard is a Canadian Professional Tennis Player from Montreal, Quebec. She is the first Canadian-born player who represented Canada to reach the final of a Grand Slam tournament in women’s singles event.

Bouchard began her career by competing in the tournament Open Super 12 in 2005. Soon, Bouchard started making her name in this sport. Later in 2009, she won the Canadian Under-18 Indoor by beating Quebecer Marianne Jodoin to earn. She grabbed headlines when she defeated legendary Serena Williams at the Hopman Cup in 2015.

Apart from playing professional and amateur tennis, Eugenie is also famous in the modelling world where she has done various photoshoots.