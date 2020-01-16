This Tamil rapper takes a dig on CAA through his video

“Come forward Tamizha, let us fight! In the streets, let us fight. United as one, let us fight. If our rights are taken, let us fight!”

In his latest song ‘Sanda Seivom’, Tamil rapper Arivu whose album Therukkural released last year, calls for Tamil people to unite against the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). “Who are you to tell me what I am, one’s motherland is not in their birth” is indicative of the song’s core message.

The song’s video was published on the Therukkural YouTube page on Pongal day along with the message: “In solidarity to the CAA protests happening all over the country and to the students who are sacrificing their valuable time and energy for a secular society and to save the constitution of India.”

Here is the video :