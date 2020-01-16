UAE police issued a warning for all residents: Details inside

The police in UAE has issued an advisory for all citizens. The police has urged to all residents to be careful while using firewood or charcoal inside the house to heat the homes. UAE is now witnessing extreme cold weather.

“Excessive smoke may cause suffocation and there is always a risk of fire outbreaks, especially during the night time”, warned Abu Dhabi police.

Abu Dhabi police issued the advisory through its social media handle. The police warned that heating homes using charcoal and firewood may pose a threat to safety.