UC Browser launches ‘Free 20GB’ offer to Indian smartphone users

UC Browser, part of the Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group, has announced it is offering 20GB free storage via its in-app Cloud storage service for Indian individual users, UC Drive.

“In a mobile-first market like India, almost all digital activities are shifting to mobile devices — from watching movies and clicking pictures to sharing files. In a scenario like this, users are left scrambling for cloud storage and syncing options,” Huaiyuan Yang, Vice President, UCWeb Global Business, said in a statement.

“With UC Drive, our users can enjoy an unfettered browsing experience using the least amount of mobile data, ensuring that users never run out of storage again. UC Drive is a step forward in our commitment to provide better mobile internet services to our billion+ users and grow with the digital market here.”

This is the company”s first launch in the global market.

According to the Chinese firm, India is one of its largest markets and makes up for about 50 per cent of its global downloads.