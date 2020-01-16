Union government to invite Pakistan Prime Minister to India

The Narendra Modi led union government will invite Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to India. This was informed by the spokesperson of External Affairs Ministry.

The Pakistan Prime Minister will be invited to the country to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. The SCO summit will be hosted by India later this year.

Raveesh Kumar, MEA: As per the established practice & procedure within SCO all 8 members of SCO, as well as 4 observer states & other international dialogue partners will be invited to attend the meeting. https://t.co/28MY5TVOzW — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2020

” India will be hosting the heads of government summit later this year. As per established practice and procedure, all eight members and four observer states and other international dialogue partners will be invited”, said Raveesh Kumar, the spokesperson of External Affairs Ministry.

The SCO is a China led security and economic block consisting of 8 member countries. India and pakistan were admitted in to it on 2017.