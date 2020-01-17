6 SDPI workers arrested for assaulting men for attending pro-CAA rally

Bengaluru police has arrested six activists of Social Democratic Party of India(SDPI), a radical Islamist party for assaulting a RSS worker during a pro-CAA rally in Bengaluru on December 22.

As per police reports Varun, a RSS activist was attacked by the accused while he was returning home after attending a pro-CAA rally. Varun was stabbed with sharp weapons. He suffered skull fracture and many other injuries.

Bengaluru Commissioner of Police: 6 SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) supporters have been arrested in connection with the attack on a BJP-RSS supporter following a rally supporting #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, on 22nd December 2019. #Karnataka — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2020

Police has registered a case under the relevant section of IPC against the accused. The police informed that the accused were given a task to attack the leaders of the rally and were given Rs.10000 by their handlers to create a commotion. They were asked to kill a Hindu leader, informed the police.