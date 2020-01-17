DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

6 SDPI workers arrested for assaulting men for attending pro-CAA rally

Jan 17, 2020, 07:14 pm IST


Bengaluru police has arrested six activists of Social Democratic Party of India(SDPI), a radical Islamist party for assaulting a RSS worker during a pro-CAA rally in Bengaluru on December 22.

As per police reports Varun, a RSS activist was attacked by the accused while he was returning home after attending a pro-CAA rally. Varun was stabbed with sharp weapons. He suffered skull fracture and many other injuries.

Police has registered a case under the relevant section of IPC against the accused. The police informed that the accused were given a task to attack the leaders of the rally and were given Rs.10000 by their handlers to create a commotion. They were asked to kill a Hindu leader, informed the police.

