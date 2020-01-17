Actor Sushant Singh attacks Sadhguru,Slams guru for using him to promote business

Actor Sushant Singh slammed Isha foundation head Sadhguru for using his image in a promotional video of the foundation.

Sushant Singh was infuriated for using his visit together with family at the Ashram. The footage of his visit was later portrayed in a promotional video of the foundation allegedly without Sushant’s consent.

Sushant took to twitter to question this” Dear @SadhguruJV did I give u permission to use my pic? Still, if u insist on using it, please also share it with the scathing feedback I and my wife gave to ur ‘spiritual’ program. Worst experience of r lives.6 sets of clothes u changed in 2 days, were fab though.”

Sushant Singh had earlier expressed his support to the anti-CAA movement and was also seen supporting JNU students after the terror attack on the campus. Sadhguru had not responded to Sushant’s tweet till now.

The Isha foundation head Sadhguru has a lot of celebrity disciples under his mentoring including Juhi Chawla, Kangna Ranaut, and Ranveer Singh.PM Modi is also said to have a spiritual inclination to Sadhguru.