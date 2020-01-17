‘Beef’ tweet of Kerala tourism department sparks controversy

Kerala tourism departments (KTDC) mention of a ‘Beef’ dish in its usual twitter page for promoting tourism faced a vehement backlash from users raising the complaint that the post hurts Hindu sentiments.

The tweet soon started a war of words with many questioning the tweet, while others lauded the handle for the tweet. The Karnataka BJP General Secretary Shobha Karandlaje said the tweet is an open declaration of war against Hindus of Kerala. Shobha Karandlaje also pointed out the timing of the post fell exactly on the ‘Makar Sankranti’ day and glorifying a Beef dish is to hurt Hindu sentiments. Some right-wing organizations have urged Hindus to boycott Kerala altogether.

The CPM led LDF govt however had issued a statement that it was a usual post in its tourism promotion page and the post was not intended to hurt religious sentiments of anyone. Kerala is one of the states where Beef is not banned and the traditional dish tweeted in the post is a much sought out delicacy by the tourists.