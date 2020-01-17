GSAT-30, India’s first satellite of the year 2020 launched from French Guiana

European space agencies heavy-lift rocket Ariane-5 (VA 251) blasted-off at 02:35 AM(IST) from French Guiana placing India’s GSAT-30 and another European communication satellite into precise orbital positions.GSAT-30 will replace the aging INSAT-4A and is equipped to provide various communication services like DTH, Digital news gathering and a wide spectrum of other services with the Ku-band. The new satellite will enable digital connectivity to rural India.GSAT-30 is positioned at a longitude of 83° East.

The 3,357 kg satellite is also the first satellite to be launched this year from French Guiana.Ariane-5 also carried another satellite EUTELSAT Konnect, a 3.6-tonne telecommunication satellite for the communication service provider Eutelsat. This satellite will provide communication coverage in Europe and African countries.GSAT-30 will provide communication coverage in Indian mainland and islands coverage in Ku-band and extended coverage in C-band covering Gulf countries, a large number of Asian countries and Australia.

India’s ISRO and the European Space Agency had developed steady cooperation in the space field in a span of 3 decades. Arianespace has launched 23 satellites and signed 24 launch contracts with the Indian space agency. The successful launch of Gsat-30 strengthened the space cooperation between Europe and India.