Gulf country deported over 40,000 expats mostly Indians in 2019

The Kuwait government has informed that around 40,000 foreigners working in the country were deported from the country for various reasons. And most of the deported workers were Indians. The expats working in Kuwait were deported for violating the residence law, involvement in crimes, misdemeanors.

The list of deportees included 27,000 men and 13,000 women of different nationalities. Indians topped the list of deportees, followed by Bangladeshis and Egyptians.

Deportation now is done only through the deportation center and not any other security departments, after taking fingerprints electronically of the deportees before their departure to ensure they do not enter the country again.