Hand written copy of Beatles song out for auction

An American company has auctioned a handwritten copy of the lyrics of ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’ by The Beatles. The initial cost of the lot was estimated at 195 thousand dollars.

According to the British newspaper, Daily Mail the lyrics were scribed in a recording studio by Ringo Starr and George Harrison when the four of the Beatles team were at the EMI Abbey Road Studio in London in 1968. This song was included on the double The White Album, which was the band’s ninth.

Frank Caiazzo, the handwriting expert confirmed the authenticity of the text. According to him, the text has spelling errors typical of Ringo Starr. Jan 16 is observed as the World Beatles day by the millions of the troop’s fans world over.UNESCO started observing the holiday in 2001. The date is set in honor of January 16, 1957, when the Cavern Club opened in Liverpool, where the band began performing.

Handwritten manuscripts of Beatles are rarely put up for auction, and whoever wins the lyric sheet will have their ticket into rock ‘n’ roll history.