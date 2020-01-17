Harbhajan Singh”I don’t think Dhoni will play for team India again”

As the name of MS Dhoni was not listed in the BBCI’s yearly index, his teammate and veteran spin bowler Harbhajan Singh in a tone of dismay said chances are narrow for the ex-Indian skipper to play for India again.

Harbhajan said to reporters” I don’t think Dhoni will play for India again. It seems as if he had decided not to wear Indian Jersey after the 2019 World cup. Surely I could say he is practicing for IPLs”.It is noteworthy that MS Dhoni regarded as the most successful captain to lead team India was not listed in the BCCI’s annual index. The index clears him up till September 2020.