‘High-profile’ sex racket busted by police: Rescued 2 actresses

The Mumbai police have busted a “high- profile” sex racket in the city. The police has arrested a 29-year-old woman and rescued three female artists, including a minor. The high-profile sex racket was operating in .

The Social Service (SS) branch of the city police conducted the raid at a three-star hotel in suburban Andheri on Thursday . The police has rescued three females, including a minor who were forced into prostitution. Police has arrested a woman identified as Priya Sharma, who was operating the racket.

While one of the rescued is a woman actor and singer, who has worked in ‘Savdhaan India’ TV crime show and another one has worked in a Marathi movie and serials. The minor has worked in a web series.