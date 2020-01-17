“I won’t go and stand behind Tukde Gang, don’t want to support anyone who divides this nation”: Kangana Ranaut’s reaction to Deepika’s JNU visit

National award winning Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the visit of Deepika Padukone to Jawaharlal Nehru University. The actress made ti clear that Deepika has all democratic rights to visit the protesting students of JNU and also said she herself will not support them.

“I think she’s exercising her democratic right which she can. She very well knows what she’s doing. I shouldn’t have an opinion about what she’s doing. It will not be appropriate for me to say she should have done this or that. I can say what I want to do”, said Kangana in an interview.

“I definitely won’t go and stand behind Tukde Gang for whatever happens. I don’t want to support anyone who divides this nation. I don’t want to give power or empower people in the Nation who celebrate when a Jawan dies. I don’t want to be with them. So, I can tell what I want but I don’t want to comment on what she should’ve done,” Kangana added.