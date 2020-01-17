Next in RSS agenda is to implement a law for two-child policy, Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat corresponding to cadres at Jijnaasa satr organized in Muradabad said that the next agenda RSS is going to implement is to enforce the two-child policy with a suitable law.

According to reliable sources within the cadre group, Bhagwat, while responding to a query from a Padadhikari about raising Kashi and Madhura as the next focal points after Ayodhya, he said: “Kashi and Madhura were not a part of RSS agenda nor they will be in the future”.Another padadhikaari(Regional President) asked about the stance of RSS in Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir after the Supreme court judgment resolved the issue. Mohan Bhagwat replied that RSS will only get involved in Ram Mandir till a Temple trust is formed by the Govt

After the formation of trust RSS will disengage itself from the Ram Mandir processes.

RSS chief made it clear that enforcing two children policy is RSS’s agenda, but it is the union government’s decision whether to go forward with the plan.