Pakistan planning more BAT attacks along LoC, warns intelligence agencies

The intelligence agencies has warned that Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) is planning to carry out more terror attacks along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The intelligence agencies has informed that the BAT team is planting IED and landmines along the LoC.

The BAT team are supported by Pakistan intelligence agency, ISI and militant groups based in pakistan. The Border Action Teams comprise terrorists and Pakistan Army soldiers, particularly well-trained commandos of the Special Service Group (SSG).

Earlier the Indian intelligence agencies had warned that a group of ten SSG commandos along with terrorists were spotted in the Krishna Ghati (KG) sector. They were believed to be planning attacks on Indian border post.