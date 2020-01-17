See the breathtaking vacation photos of Lopamudra Raut: See pictures

Model Lopamudra Raut is enjoying quality time in Goa. The top model has shared the breathtaking photos heron social media.

“I am a complete nature lover and I love to spend time on the beach and in the midst of greenery. Goa is my happy place,” she says.

Lopamudra Raut is an Indian model, beauty queen and actress from Maharashtra. Raut represented India at the Miss United Continents 2016 pageant where she was crowned second runner up. She also won the title of ‘Best National Costume’ for India at the pageant.

In 2016, she participated in Colors TV’s Bigg Boss 10 where she was the second runner up. She went on to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 where she finished as a semi finalist.