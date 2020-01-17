Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends flat

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has settled trading flat. The domestic equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has settled trading rather unchanged.

BSE Sensex ended trading at 41,945 registering a gain of 12 points or 0.03%. The NSE Nifty has settled trading at 12,352 lower by 3 points.

The top gainers in the market were Reliance Industries Limited, Bharati Airtel, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, Hindustan unilever and Maruti Suzuki.

The top losers in the market were IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Service and Larsen and Toubro.

6 of the 11 sector gauges in the broader NSE has ended lower. Out of the 2716 stocks that traded on BSE, 1323 were advanced stocks and the left 1218 were declined.