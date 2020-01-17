Varied response to Indian snub? Jeff Bezos promises 1 million new jobs in India

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos reacted to the Union minister for commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal’s degrading remarks on $1 billion investment with a topping over the cake, promise. He promised 1 million new jobs would be created in the Indian job market over the next five years through investments in technology, infrastructure, and its logistics network.

This promised 1 million job openings are added to 7 lakh jobs already present by previous investments of Amazon in India over a period of six years. Earlier on Thursday, Union Minister Goyal had looked down on the huge investment of $1 billion promised by Bezos that it will suffice only to level the loss they(Amazon) had made.