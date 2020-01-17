Video of a ‘rare gathering’ of mountain lions: Watch

A video of a ‘rare gathering of five mountain lion has become viral. In the video five California mountain lions can be seen together.

The footage was recorded at a rural residence at the edge of the El Dorado National Forest east of Sacramento. “We shared the videos and photos with several of our wildlife biologists, and none of them could recall ever seeing five mountain lions together,” said Peter Tira, spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

One of the cougars is bigger than the others, so scientists speculate it’s the mother lion. The others are likely her cubs.But is rare as mountain lions are solitary animals.

According to biologists, the only time mountain lions are spotted together is either during mating season or when a mother is raising her cubs, but typically only three at most are seen together.