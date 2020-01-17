DH Latest NewsLatest NewsVideoFunny

Video of a ‘rare gathering’ of mountain lions: Watch

Jan 17, 2020, 11:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

A video of a ‘rare gathering  of  five mountain lion  has become viral. In the video five  California mountain lions can be  seen together.

The footage was recorded at a rural residence at the edge of the El Dorado National Forest east of Sacramento. “We shared the videos and photos with several of our wildlife biologists, and none of them could recall ever seeing five mountain lions together,” said Peter Tira, spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

One of the cougars is bigger than the others, so scientists speculate it’s the mother lion. The others are likely her cubs.But is rare as mountain lions are solitary animals.

According to biologists, the only time mountain lions are spotted together is either during mating season or when a mother is raising her cubs, but typically only three at most are seen together.

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close