Entertainment DHCelebrities DHDH Latest News

Vijay Sethupathi to play villain in Allu Arjun’s next film

Jan 17, 2020, 10:49 pm IST
Less than a minute

VIjay Sethupathi will soon  team up with Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the antagonist opposite  Allu Arjun in his next film.

Telugu filmalker Sukumar is directing the film. The film marks Allu’s reunion with Sukumar after ‘Arya’ and ‘Arya 2’. The film is tentatively titled as ‘Allu Arjun 20’.

Rashmika Mandanna will play the  the female lead in the film.   Mythiri Movie Makers is bankrolling the film.

Vijay Sethupathi  is also playing the villain role in Vijay’s upcoming film ‘Master’. Earlier Vijay Sethupathi has played the role of villain in Rajinikanth’s film ‘Petta’.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close