Vijay Sethupathi to play villain in Allu Arjun’s next film

VIjay Sethupathi will soon team up with Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the antagonist opposite Allu Arjun in his next film.

Telugu filmalker Sukumar is directing the film. The film marks Allu’s reunion with Sukumar after ‘Arya’ and ‘Arya 2’. The film is tentatively titled as ‘Allu Arjun 20’.

Rashmika Mandanna will play the the female lead in the film. Mythiri Movie Makers is bankrolling the film.

Vijay Sethupathi is also playing the villain role in Vijay’s upcoming film ‘Master’. Earlier Vijay Sethupathi has played the role of villain in Rajinikanth’s film ‘Petta’.