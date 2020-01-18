Actress Minissha Lamba reveals she wanted to be a journalist before she pursued acting

Actress Minissha Lamba celebrates her birthday January 18. The Delhi girl always wanted to become a journalist but modeling changed her fate. Minissha studied at Miranda House, University of Delhi and started modeling while she was in college.

Lamba began to model for ad campaigns for big companies which include ‘LG’, ‘Sony’, ‘Cadbury’, ‘Hajmola’, ‘Airtel’ and ‘Sunsilk’. She was approached by director Shoojit Sircar during Cadbury ad who signed her to act in his film Yahaan (2005).

Minissha has been a contestant of Bigg Boss 8. Raj Babbar’s son Arya Babbar was also a contestant on the show. In the show, Arya revealed that he has dated Minissha. However, after exiting Bigg Boss, Minissha called these reports false.

“We never dated,” she clarified, “What Arya said is not true. I have been his co-star in many films and we’ve been friends. He was under a lot of pressure when he said that so I have forgiven him.”

Minissha surprised everyone by secretly marrying her boyfriend Ryan Tham in July 2015. Ryan owner of rilogy, a Juhu nightclub had a court marriage with Minissha. Only close people attended the wedding party. Among them was Pooja Bedi, who seems to be Ryan’s cousin.

Her name came into a discussion after her nose surgery. She had surgery during her acting career. Earlier, the actress had a flat nose and now, after the rhinoplasty her nose is sharper. Although her tip is not a perfectly pointed one, it still adds greater harmony to her facial aspects.