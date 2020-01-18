Durex condoms shares funny Tweet after Manish Pandey’s brilliant one-handed catch during India vs Aus match : Watch Video

Manish Pandey’s one-handed effort topped the Twitter charts with netizens all over the player for his stunning take. Durex Condoms, renowned for their creatives and catchy promotions, soon joined the party with another brilliant promotional tweet. India’s 36-run victory to level the three-match ODI series also added to their venture of promoting the product through Pandey’s catch.

“Even the strongest players get caught in the Air!” said the caption on an image by Durex India. The image read “What a catch” with a brilliant caricature accompanying it. Durex India’s creative certainly got the fans talking with many praising the brand for their hilarious takes on every matter. The condom brand has always found a way to promote their products with special creative on trending matters.