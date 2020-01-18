Happy birthday Minissha Lamba : Here are some unknown facts about the gorgeous actress

Bollywood actress Minissha Lamba celebrates her 36th birthday today on January 18. The actress has witnessed a lot of ups and downs in her career. She had married her boyfriend Ryan Tham (Pooja Bedi’s cousin) in the year 2015.

Here’s looking at lesser-known facts about the Kidnap fame actor:

Born in the year 1985 to a Punjabi speaking Sikh family in New Delhi, Minissha is known for her films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Kidnap and more but it is known to very people that she always wanted to be a journalist.

In the year 2004, she majored in English with Honours from the University of Delhi.

She got her first break unexpectedly when she was auditioning for a Cadbury commercial in New Delhi. Director Shoojit Sircar signed her for her first movie in Bollywood for ‘Yahaan’.

The actor has also appeared in a music video for Himesh Reshammiya’s song ‘Tera Surroor’ from the album ‘Aap Ka Suroor’ which was a huge commercial hit.

She had also appeared in Bigg Boss 8.She came into headlines for her nose-job which was not praised by many of her fans.