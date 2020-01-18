Keerthy Suresh exits Bollywood film opposite Ajay Devgn for this reason: Details inside

The national award winning south-Indian actress keerthi Suresh has exited her Bollywood film opposite Ajay Devgn. The actress has decided to quit the film ‘Maidaan’ starring Ajay Devgn.

And the reason for her exit is reasonable. The actress wasn’t keen on playing someone who’s not her age in the movie and she had a word with the film’s producer, Boney Kapoor regarding the same.

Keerthy Suresh and Boney Kapoor both felt that it would be a bad decision to let her play someone who’s a bit older. Keerthy is still in her 20s and her role that she was offered was to play Ajay’s wife in the sports drama.