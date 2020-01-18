Sania Mirza wins Hobart International doubles title

India’s Sania Mirza made a triumphant return to tennis after a maternity break, winning the Hobart International women’s doubles title with partner Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine on Saturday.

The unseeded duo beat second seeds Peng Shuai and Zhang Shuai 6-4, 6-4 to lift the title in straight sets. This is the pair’s first title together while it is Mirza’s 42nd career title and the fifth for Kichenok.

The Indian tennis star was playing her first tournament in over two years after taking a break first due to injury and then to give birth to her son. She played in Hobart as a warm-up for the season’s first Grand Slam, the Australian Open.

Her last title came in the January of 2017, when she and Bethanie Mattek-Sands won Brisbane International.