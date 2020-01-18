Shabana Azmi injured in car crash in Pune

Internationally acclaimed Bollywood veteran actress Shabana Azmi was critically injured when the car she was traveling crashed with a truck at Mumbai-Pune highway. Her husband and renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar was also traveling in the same car. It is not immediately known if Javed Akhtar is also injured in the accident.

Another unidentified woman traveling in the car is reported to have critical injuries. All the injured were rushed to the hospital. Highway police patrol teams have rushed to investigate the accident site….developing news, details awaited.