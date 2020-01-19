DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

2 Arrested with heroin worth Rs.20 crore smuggled from Pakistan

Jan 19, 2020, 09:55 pm IST
The Punjab police has arrested two men with 4 kilograms of heroin worth Rs.20 crore. The men were smuggling the narcotic drug from pakistan to Punjab.

The smugglers were identified as Satnam Singh and Gurpreet Singh. The accused were  carrying the  drug in a car.

Satnam Singh has told police he was in touch with a Pakistani smuggler named Riaz Chacha. He also confessed to police that on January 6-7 night, he received a consignment of 5 kg heroin, thrown across the fence in a field near a border outpost, which belonged to Gurpreet Singh.The arrested   two were in touch with Pakistani smugglers.

