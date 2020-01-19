3 Expats in Dubai fined Dh500,000 each for insulting Islam online

Dubai Court of First Instance has fined three Sri Lankan expats for insulting Islam on social media. The accused who works as security guards of a five-star hotel have each been fined Dh.500,000. The accused will deported after paying the fines.

The accused aged between 28 and 34, insulted Islam through posts on Instagram and Facebook.

The incident was reported by a senior public relations officer at the resort. The accused admitted they had those posts on their accounts on Facebook.During the prosecution investigation, the three accused confessed to the charge.