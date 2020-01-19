Facebook sorry for embarassing Xi Jinping misnomer ,says it a technical glitch

Facebook expressed it’s heartfelt apologies to a grave translation blunder of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s name to a vulgar slang term. The Facebook translation of a user who typed Mr.Xi Jinping in the Burmese language became’ Mr. Shit Hole.’

The Chinese President is on a two-day visit to Myanmar’s capital Naypyidaw was the first made by a Chinese leader in almost two decades. The error most notably appeared on the official Facebook page of Myanmar’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

“Mr Shithole, President of China arrives at 4 PM,” said a translated announcement posted earlier Saturday.”President of China, Mr Shithole, signed a guest record of the house of representatives,” it continued.

Facebook said it was sorry and blamed a technical glitch of its algorithm.