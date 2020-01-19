70 soldiers killed in missile attack

The government authorities informed that at least 70 soldiers were killed in a ballistic missile attack by the Houthi rebels in Marib province in Yemen. Dozens of soldiers were injured in the missile attack. The attack took place near a mosque in the Al Istikbal military camp.

The Saudi Arabia led coalition force which supports Yemen government has launched a series of airstrikes on Houthi rebel controlled areas in Sana. The coalition forces that backs the government of president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi intervened in the Yemen civil war in March 2015 after the Houthi rebels attacked the country’s capital city Sana.