Airport in India issues travel advisory

The Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai has issued an advisory to passengers coming from China. The advisory was issued to all passengers coming from China amid coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The airport authorities informed that all passengers coming from China will be subjected to a ‘thermal screening’ to detect novel coronavirus. The airport authorities has set up a health counter and thermal scanners at the pre-immigration counter for the inbound passengers arriving by Air China, RwandAir which operates between China and Mumbai.

A outbreak of pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus has been reported from Wuhan city in Hubei province in China.