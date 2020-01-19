Airtel launches prepaid plan with Bharti AXA Life Insurance: Details Inside

India’s popular telecom and internet service provider Bharati Airtel has launched a prepaid plan. The prepaid plan comes with a life insurance coverage, The Bharati Airtel in association with Bharti AXA Life Insurance has introduced this new prepaid plan.

The new prepaid plan of Airtel Airtel of Rs 179 offers unlimited calling to any network, 2 GB data, 300 SMS along with a term life cover of Rs 2 lakh from Bharti AXA Life Insurance. The pack has a validity of 28 days.

The insurance cover is available to all customer aged 18-54 years and requires no paperwork or medical test. The policy or Certificate of Insurance will be instantaneously delivered digitally and a physical copy of the insurance can be provided on request.

The entire process is digitally delivered in a matter of few minutes at any Airtel retail store or on Airtel Thanks app.