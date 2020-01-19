‘Citizenship is not just about rights but duties toward society too’: Chief Justice of India

Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde said that citizenship was not just about people’s rights, but also about their duties towards the society. CJI Bobde said this at the 107th convocation of the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU).

“You all have a responsibility to be an active citizen too and citizenship is not just about rights but it is equally about your duties towards society,” said Bobde.

“I have always believed that donating justice is a sacred duty. It is a natural right for every person in the country to get justice. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar reiterated this fact not only from the Constitution but also from the 1956 revolution. The imagination of justice varies from person to person, time and situation. It cannot be tied in any one frame,” he said.