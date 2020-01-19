Count Down for Brexit starts in UK with Giant clock displaying Jan 31 as the end

A giant clock displaying the reverse countdown up till January 31-the day in which the UK will officially cease to be a member of the EU will be set up at 10 Downing Street, the UK Premieres official residence. A light show will be held to mark the historical moment even as recent polls show Britishers mixed reaction to Brexit. The famed Big Ben was expected to bong Brexit, but the move was canceled due to the overhead expense involved.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address the nation just before the UK officially leaves the European Union (EU) at 11 pm (UK time). Ahead of that address, he will chair a special Cabinet meeting in the north of England as a message of unity for all parts of the United Kingdom, including Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales.

“No 10 (Downing Street) is set to mark the hour itself with a light display in Downing Street, including a clock counting down to 11 pm projected on to the black bricks of Downing Street. Buildings around Whitehall will also be lit up. In response to public calls, the Union Jack will be flown on all of the flag poles in Parliament Square,” the statement notes.