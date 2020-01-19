Indian Super League: Jamshedpur FC beat Kerala Blasters

In football, the Jamshedpur FC beat Kerala Blasters in the crucial match of Indian Super League Football at JRD Tata Sports Complex. The hosts Jamshedpur FC defeated guests Kerala Blasters by 3-2. Kerala Blasters FC captain Bartholomew Ogbeche’s self goal has given the victory to the hosts.

For Kerala Blasters FC Bartholomew Ogbeche and Messi Bouli scored goals. For Jamshedpur FC Noe Acosta and Sergio Castel scored the goals.

By this defeat the Kerala Blasters Fc is in 8th position with 14 points form 13 matches. Jamshedpur FC rose to 6th place in the point table. Kerala Blasters will face Goa FC on January 25.